Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
NYSE AIV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.