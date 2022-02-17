Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,600 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 980,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

