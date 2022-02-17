Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $77,968.80 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

