APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,088,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,065,000 after acquiring an additional 435,681 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

