Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches One Day Volume of $76,421.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00004141 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $588,143.79 and $76,421.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00214095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00426938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

