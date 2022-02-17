Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.55 and last traded at $50.55. 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 606,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Appian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.