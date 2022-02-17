Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

