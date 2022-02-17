Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.32. 1,699,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

