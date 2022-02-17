Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 605,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.