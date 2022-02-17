Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

