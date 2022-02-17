Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
