AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 255,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock worth $702,905,050 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AppLovin by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.