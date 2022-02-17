Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 875.90. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,190 ($16.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £141.22 million and a PE ratio of 52.84.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

