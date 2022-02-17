ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

ArcelorMittal has raised its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArcelorMittal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE:MT opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

