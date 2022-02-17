ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 365,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,236. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 254,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.