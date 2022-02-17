Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 323,000 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $19.67.

ARCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $601.93 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

