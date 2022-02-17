Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 183,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

