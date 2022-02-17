Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

