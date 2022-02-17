Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of ARES opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

