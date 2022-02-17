Argus Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Buy

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$161.64. 363,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$113.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.16. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.