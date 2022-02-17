Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.