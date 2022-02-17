Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $151.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Cowen from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Shares of ANET opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.31. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

