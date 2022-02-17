Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $172.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.