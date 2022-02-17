ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARR opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

