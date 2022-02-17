Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $139.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $273.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

ARWR traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $45.08. 35,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,205. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,263 shares of company stock valued at $19,038,155. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.