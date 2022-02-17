Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Up 3.9% on Strong Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $183.04 and last traded at $182.36. 936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 312,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.44.

The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.