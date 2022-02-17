Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.50. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

