Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 71.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,756,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $117.71 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.80.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

