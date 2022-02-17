ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 512.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $20.57 on Thursday. ASICS has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

