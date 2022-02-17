ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $724.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.89. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

