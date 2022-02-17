ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,040 ($41.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,850 ($52.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,684.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

