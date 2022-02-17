Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.20% of Aspen Technology worth $98,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $140.61 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

