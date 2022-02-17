Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.50

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 5062130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.05 ($0.84).
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).
The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.
About Assura (LON:AGR)
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
