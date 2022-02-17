Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

ACBI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,393,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

