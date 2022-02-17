Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

