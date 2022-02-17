AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AtriCure by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

