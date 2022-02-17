AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

