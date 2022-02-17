AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after buying an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. 885,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,190,324. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.