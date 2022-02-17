Audius Achieves Market Cap of $663.04 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $663.04 million and $54.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,078,933,974 coins and its circulating supply is 608,321,992 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

