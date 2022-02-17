AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.