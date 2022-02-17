AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €33.99 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €33.99 ($38.63) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.96 ($34.05).

CS opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

