Axa S.A. Acquires 12,896 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

