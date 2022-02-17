Axa S.A. Buys 124,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 718,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.