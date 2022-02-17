Axa S.A. Has $947,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

