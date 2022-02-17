Axa S.A. Purchases 8,458 Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

