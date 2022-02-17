Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $213,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $237,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

