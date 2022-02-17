Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

