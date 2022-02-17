B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $399.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 333,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.