B. Riley Weighs in on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GP. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

