B. Riley Weighs in on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GP. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.