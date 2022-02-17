Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

