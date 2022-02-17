Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,682 European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of European Wax Center as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $19,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

